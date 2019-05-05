EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — A North Carolina based marine died Saturday after a water incident at Emerald Isle.

According to CBS affiliate WNCT, EMS received the call around 4:23 p.m.

Once on scene, they discovered the marine, Justin Hinds, 28, had already been taken from the water by friends.

He was then taken to Carteret Health where he died.

Hinds was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville. Hinds is from Avondale, Arizona, according to WNCT.

