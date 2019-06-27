RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina House passed the passenger protection act, also known as the ride sharing safety bill and now heads to the Senate.

The bill says rideshare drivers like Lyft and Uber must have illuminated signage and display a printed license plate number on the front of their vehicle.

Lawmakers introduced the bill in the wake of the abduction and murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson by someone impersonating an Uber driver.

South Carolina lawmakers have already introduced their own legislation since Josephson's death. The 'Samantha Josephson Ridesharing Safety Act' would require every rideshare driver in the state to have an illuminated sign on the vehicle while on duty.

