ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — "They described it as a pit bull shaking a baby doll."

Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson is still trying to wrap his head around what happened earlier this week in Rocky Mount, N.C. where a pit bull mix attacked one-year-old Triniti Harrell.

Police said Triniti and her mother were outside when the family dog attacked.

"The mother, she attempted several times to get this dog off her child. She even attempted to stab the dog," said Atkinson.

By all accounts, it was an unprovoked attack, but something pushed the six-year-old pit bull mix over the edge.

Danielle Kharmen is the co-owner of the Dog Wizard in South End. She's trained dogs for more than a decade, acknowledging that it can be difficult to introduce a baby to man's best friend.

"If there is going to be a problem, it typically doesn't creep up until the baby is a toddler."

Whenever babies start crawling or walking is when dogs can have a hard time adjusting, Kharmen said.

"You can typically see that the dog is stressed by the baby, trying to get out of the baby's way."

Kharmen says the three things you should look out for:

The dog curls its lip and shows its teeth Growling is no good; Leave the dog alone The dog's hair stands up on the back of its neck

"It's not always a sign of aggression, it's a sign of stimulation, but it certainly means something is going on."

When police arrived, poor Triniti was still locked in the dog's jaws. An officer shot one bullet at the dog, but it didn't let go of the one-year-old. A second shot killed the dog.

"A lot of law enforcement officers may have not been able to pull that trigger but guess what, he's definitely a hero and he saved that baby's life," said Atkninson.

Triniti is still recovering at UNC Children's hospital.

