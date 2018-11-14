AVERY COUNTY, NC — A farmer from Avery County is quite merry because that farmer is providing the tree that will go up at the White House this year.

The tree was cut down Wednesday morning and shipped off to Washington.

The tree of choice, a 19.5 foot Frasier Fir, will be the 13th tree selected from the Tarheel State for the Blue Room. According to our Chris Mulcahy, the tree selected for the Blue Room can't be above 20 feet high.

"It's going in the Blue Room," Mulcahy said. "They have to take down the chandelier to fit this guy in there."

Standing in front of the massive tree, Mulcahy said the fir smell glorious.

Mulcahy said in order to check if a Christmas Tree is perfect for the picking, you should grab a good chunk of the tree and if there's nothing in your hands -- it's a perfect tree.

The farmer, Larry Smith, planted a seed 25-30 years ago and now it's headed to the White House.

Smith said this is more of a Cinderella story because they kind of put this tree on the back burner and stopped trimming it -- but that's the reason why the White House chose it.

Officials for the White House said they loved the 'natural beauty of it.' The tree should make it Washington by Friday after some pit stops all along North Carolina.

