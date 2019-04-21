GREENE COUNTY, N.C. — A church caught fire in eastern North Carolina Saturday morning, likely leaving it a total loss.

Greene County Fire Marshal Berry Anderson told WNCT Leventon Chapel Free Will Baptist Church along Highway 58 in the Bull Head area went up in flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the SBI.

The first call came in around 11:42 a.m. The church building was still smoldering as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Anderson believes the building is a total loss.

There were no injuries.