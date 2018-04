MATTHEWS, NC - The community teamed up to put together a sweet moment for a local student.

Donovyn, who has autism, is a senior at Butler High School. For the past four years, he has been known to eat lunch by himself in the school cafeteria.

On Saturday, a local disc jockey and the Fran's Kids Boys and Girls Center threw him a surprise bash to spend time with Donovan and eat lunch with him.

Those interested in reading more about the Fran's Kids Boys and Girls Center can click here.

