ELON, N.C. — An Elon, North Carolina-based company is recalling 832 pounds of frozen andouille sausage products, saying the food may be contaminated with metal.

San Giuseppe Salami Company says the frozen sausages were produced on May 14, 2019, and sold at retail locations in Greensboro. According to a release, the company contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service after getting a report that a consumer found a piece of metal ring in the product.

The following products are subject to recall:

Varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually-sealed packages containing “SAN GIUSEPPE SALAMI CO. BY GIACOMO ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (SMOKE FLAVORING ADDED)” with a “Sell By: 11/10/2019” date on the case labels.

The products recalled have the establishment number "EST. 21556" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

So far, there have been no reports of illness or injury from these products.

