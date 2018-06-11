The North Carolina Department of Health Human Services confirmed a death Tuesday in connection with a local outbreak of Hepatitis A.

64 cases of Hepatitis A were reported in the state at the end of October with 37 connected to the outbreak. The department said the death happened in October and gave no other details.

20 cases were reported in Mecklenburg County, more than any other county in the state. In June, the state advised anyone who ate at a Charlotte Hardee's restaurant during a 10-day period to get a vaccination.

For context, an average of 41 cases of hepatitis A were reported each year in North Carolina from 2013 to 2017.

More than 70 percent of cases reported in 2018 have led to hospitalization.

“The best way to protect yourself against hepatitis A is through vaccination,” said Dr. Heidi Swygard, viral hepatitis medical director in DHHS’ Division of Public Health. “Good handwashing is also important, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing or eating food. Anyone who thinks they may have been infected or exposed should seek medical attention.”

