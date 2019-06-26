CLAYTON, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say a convicted felon faked documents to get a job as a high school teacher.

Local media reported that Clayton police said 40-year-old Torains Adaryll Hughes worked as a social studies teacher and assistant softball coach at Cleveland High School until last November, when he left the job for unknown reasons. He was also a football coach in 2017 and served as a non-faculty assistant varsity football coach.

Capt. Jeff Caldwell told the station in an email that Hughes used fake diplomas and transcripts to be hired. Caldwell said Hughes does not hold a bachelor's degree and is not a credentialed teacher.

Hughes was arrested last week and charged with obtaining property by false pretense. The sheriff's office also confirmed Hughes has felony convictions from out-of-state.