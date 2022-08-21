x
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

Naomi Carroll-Moore was a correctional officer for 19 years.
Credit: banprik - stock.adobe.com

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. 

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday. 

The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital. 

Carroll-Moore, 56, was hired as a correctional officer in 2003. 

She worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009. She sought to return to the job and was rehired earlier this month.

