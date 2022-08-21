North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

Naomi Carroll-Moore was a correctional officer for 19 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday.

The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.

Carroll-Moore, 56, was hired as a correctional officer in 2003.