North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities said a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died Thursday.
The department said that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she experienced a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
Carroll-Moore, 56, was hired as a correctional officer in 2003.
She worked in several prisons before leaving in 2009. She sought to return to the job and was rehired earlier this month.