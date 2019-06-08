Check this out! A North Carolina couple combined old school and new school to solve a common problem: getting kids to do their chores. A Wilmington family says their Chorez app gives kids and parents encouragement.

Parents can create a list of chores on the app. Then, their kids can see what's available and how much they can earn. To make sure the job gets done, kids can take before and after pictures, as proof!

Inventor Peter Robicheau said "It really is just a minute or so of looking at the app and saying, 'I approve this.' You can look at the before and after picture to determine if it was done well."

Then, you can pay your child through a prepaid card that links directly to your Chorez account.

The basic version is free and the premium version is $60 a year. It's available both on Google Play and iTunes.