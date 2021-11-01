NC COVID-19 Blog: Randolph, Guilford counties open coronavirus vaccine phone lines

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

Monday, January 11, 2021

10 a.m. - Randolph County COVID-19 phone line goes live. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services identified Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 as those currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Randolph County Public Health is vaccinating those in each of those groups. The county said it is experiencing a tremendously high call volume in scheduling appointments. To address this issue, a new appointment line has been installed to improve the appointment process. If you are part of Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 and need to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, call 336-365-6110. If you experience trouble reaching someone at this number call 336-318-6223.

8 a.m. - COVID-19 vaccine available to Guilford County adults 75 years and older beginning Monday. The Guilford County Division of Public Health announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to Phase 1B adults who are 75 years or older regardless of health status or living situation. Those in this group can make a vaccination appointment by calling 336-641-7944 and selecting Option 2. Appointments are required.

Who qualifies for Phase 1A?

Phase 1B, Group 2: Health care workers and frontline essential workers 50 years or older. The CDC defines frontline essential workers as first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

• Phase 1B, Group 3: Health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age

The locations are as follows:

• Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

• Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406

• High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive, Suite 1230, High Point, NC 27262

Walk-ins will not be accepted, the county said.



For additional information on vaccine phases, please visit www.healthyguilford.com and click on the "COVID-19 Vaccine Info" rectangle.



Vaccinations for Group 2 and Group 3 have not started. Information on when these groups can be vaccinated will be released by late January or when permission is granted by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

