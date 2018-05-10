RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- Three young girls Disney World dreams are coming true after their poppa hit the lotto!

Samuel Sexton Jr. of Reidsville received a great fortune on Wednesday afternoon when he stopped by the Countryside on N.C. 68 North in Stokesdale.

We stopped because the girls wanted to get some candy,

said Sexton, who installs heaters and air conditioners.

My wife and I play the lottery occasionally, so I decided to get a scratch-off ticket while I was there.

Sexton scratched his $150 Million Cash Explosion ticket on the way home.

I saw the money bag and knew I won something,” Sexton said. “When I saw how much it was I started crying I was so happy.

Sexton claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, Sexton took home $70,507!

With his winnings, Sexton plans to take his daughters to Disney World!

The $20 ticket launched this week with four top prizes of $4 million, six $1 million prizes, and ten $100,000 prizes.

I’m more excited for my kids than for myself,

Sexton said.

We’ve wanted to go to Disney for a long time and now we can. I have three girls and they each have a favorite Disney princess.

Sexton is the very first player to win a big prize playing the game. All $4 million prizes, all $1 million prizes, and nine $100,000 prizes remain.

© 2018 WFMY