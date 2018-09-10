RALEIGH, NC - The North Carolina DMV is making changes to help battle outside perceptions and save people some time from those seemingly never-ending lines.

Waiting at the DMV has been a time-honored headache for many, but these changes hope to accommodate more customers.

The state DMV has extended hours at 11 locations, hired more workers and created express lines for faster tasks. In August, the state announced they were working to reduce wait times.

RELATED | The Lines Are So Long at the Greensboro DMV, People Are Bringing Lawn Chairs

"Generally when we see the DMV it's long lines outside," said Mateenrehan Shaikh.

"Usually when I come it's like an hour, hour and a half wait," said Eva Aguilar.

"It takes a lot of time," said Azra Shaikh. "Me, as a student, I don't have a lot of time to come and wait for three hours."

That changed Monday morning at the DMV on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

RELATED | Could Your DMV Wait Be Getting Shorter? NC DMV's Hiring, Working To Reduce Wait Times

"When I pulled up I was like, 'Oh wow, there's no one outside,'" said Aguilar.

"There was no one in the line," said Azra Shaikh. "We just went in, gave our stuff, and we were right in."

Starting Monday, these 11 offices, including three in the Triad, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Carrboro — 104 N.C. Highway 54, Suite GG, 919-929-4161

Cary — 1387 SE Maynard Road, 919-468-0319

Elizabeth City — 1164 U.S. 17 South, 252-331-4776

Fayetteville — South, 2439 Gillespie St., 910-486-1353

Goldsboro — 701 W. Grantham St., 919-731-7963

Greensboro — East, 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745

High Point — 650 Francis St., 336-884-1003

Kinston — 2214 W. Vernon Ave., 252-526-4432

Raleigh — West, 3231 Avent Ferry Road, 919-816-9128

Wilmington — North, One Station Road, 910-350-2005

Winston-Salem — North, 3637 N. Patterson Ave., 336-761-2259

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© Exclusive to WFMY