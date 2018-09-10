RALEIGH, NC - The North Carolina DMV is making changes to help battle outside perceptions and save people some time from those seemingly never-ending lines.
Waiting at the DMV has been a time-honored headache for many, but these changes hope to accommodate more customers.
The state DMV has extended hours at 11 locations, hired more workers and created express lines for faster tasks. In August, the state announced they were working to reduce wait times.
"Generally when we see the DMV it's long lines outside," said Mateenrehan Shaikh.
"Usually when I come it's like an hour, hour and a half wait," said Eva Aguilar.
"It takes a lot of time," said Azra Shaikh. "Me, as a student, I don't have a lot of time to come and wait for three hours."
That changed Monday morning at the DMV on Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.
"When I pulled up I was like, 'Oh wow, there's no one outside,'" said Aguilar.
"There was no one in the line," said Azra Shaikh. "We just went in, gave our stuff, and we were right in."
Starting Monday, these 11 offices, including three in the Triad, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Carrboro — 104 N.C. Highway 54, Suite GG, 919-929-4161
- Cary — 1387 SE Maynard Road, 919-468-0319
- Elizabeth City — 1164 U.S. 17 South, 252-331-4776
- Fayetteville — South, 2439 Gillespie St., 910-486-1353
- Goldsboro — 701 W. Grantham St., 919-731-7963
- Greensboro — East, 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745
- High Point — 650 Francis St., 336-884-1003
- Kinston — 2214 W. Vernon Ave., 252-526-4432
- Raleigh — West, 3231 Avent Ferry Road, 919-816-9128
- Wilmington — North, One Station Road, 910-350-2005
- Winston-Salem — North, 3637 N. Patterson Ave., 336-761-2259
