'This is exciting to watch' | North Carolinians have chance to win over $450 million in weekend jackpots

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolinians who enjoy taking a chance to win a big jackpot have two chances this weekend to make a total of more than $450 million.

There will be a chance to win $129.8 million in cash on Friday night's Mega Millions drawing and another chance to win $132.3 million in cash on Saturday's Powerball drawing.

"Either jackpot would be a life-changing win for someone in North Carolina and we hope to see that happen this weekend," Director of the N.C. Education Lottery, Mike Michalko, said.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Million tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery's website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games raise more than $900 million for education yearly. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina's 100 counties, click on the "Impact" section of the lottery's website.