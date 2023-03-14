Eggsellent! A NC Farm provides eggs for the White House Egg Roll

Want to go to the Egg Roll for free? Put your name in the lottery.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a tradition that dates back to the 1800s, the White House Egg Roll.

The Roll took a two-year hiatus due to COVID, but was back up and rolling in 2022.

Last year, 30,000 people from all over the country came to the egg roll. There were 50,000 hard-boiled eggs used last year for the roll. Thousands of them came from an NC Farm.

Braswell family farms provided eggs for a roll in 2022 and this year, the Nashville, NC farm will be providing 20,000 of those hardboiled and dyed eggs.



The Braswell family has been producing for decades. You’ll see a picture from the original mill in 1943. The family is connected to the roll through more than just the last year or two, more than a decade ago, some of the Braswell kids got to participate in the roll.



HOW CAN YOU GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE EGG ROLL?

Kids and their families get to take part in the egg roll by entering a lottery for tickets. It's free.

You can be at the white house for this year's egg roll on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023.



The lottery to get a ticket opens on Thursday, March 16, and goes for a week until Thursday, March 23.

DID YOU KNOW?