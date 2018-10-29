MOUNT ULLA, N.C. -- A firefighter was injured after a fire truck ran off the road and flipped Saturday according to CBS affiliate WBTV.

Related: Fire truck tips over near High Point

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 300 block of Graham Road in Mount Ulla.

According to the West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department, a reckless driver is what caused the truck to leave the road and flip.

PHOTOS | Reckless Driver Causes Fire Truck To Flip In Rowan County

PHOTOS | Reckless Driver Causes Fire Truck To Flip In Rowan County

The incident happened as the firefighters were returning from a children's charity Halloween event.

Related: Fire truck overturns in Union County, three firefighters injured

The crew was traveling on a curvy narrow two-lane road when the fire chief says a car tried to pass them from behind.

The dangerous move attempted by the car forced the fire truck off the road and over on its side.

Related: Surry County Volunteer Firefighter In Hospital After Fire Truck Overturns During Storms

The driver didn't stop after the fire truck ran off the road.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries in the wreck.

The fire truck sustained heavy damage, it took over an hour to clear the scene following the incident.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY