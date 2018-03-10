RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that Congress has approved approximately $1 billion in funding for Hurricane Florence recovery for North Carolina victims Wednesday.

North Carolina will get most of the $1.68 billion slated for disaster recovery, according to a release from Gov. Cooper's office.

“We appreciate the working relationship with the Congressional delegation in both the House and Senate as we continue to realize the devastating impact of this storm on North Carolina’s people, infrastructure, homes, businesses and farmers,” said Governor Cooper. “This initial federal funding will get us started in the recovery process.”

Gov. Cooper sent a letter to U.S. Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis on Sept. 17 asking for their “urgent help in securing resources” to respond to Florence.

The state's total agricultural losses are estimated at more than $1.1 billion, more than double the damage left behind from Hurricane Matthew in 2016, which was $400 million.

This initial funding will come to North Carolina through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and was included as part of combined legislations reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration.

