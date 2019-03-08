The missing 4-year-old Fayetteville girl who authorities had considered endangered is now safe and back with her father after being located in Texas. The girl was found at a house of individuals involved with human trafficking, Maj. Robert Ramirez said Friday.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” Ramirez said.

RELATED: 'The child was pretty much given to a pimp.' 4-year-old NC girl found at house with human traffickers in Texas, police say

How did a 4-year-old end up in the hands of a pimp and human traffickers?

According to Fayetteveille police, Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing on July 8, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe. Investigators say Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina which is a violation of her custody order.

Police were looking for Lowe to serve her a warrant for the custody order violation.

During a entirely different investigation, in another state, the FBI arrested Lowe in Louisiana. The agency was conducting a human trafficking operation in New Orleans when the arrest was made. Carmen Lowe, 23, was served a warrant for custody order violation.

That's when officers learned the child wasn't with Lowe and that she may have given the girl to a pimp. Fayetteville police worked with the FBI and Texas police to find the child. She was found Friday at a house of known human traffickers in Lewisville, Texas, police confirm.

Aubriana Recinos

Fayetteville Police

