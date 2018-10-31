SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) - A young girl was attacked by a dog while she was out in her Lee County yard Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Carr Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood southeast of Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Read: NC child attacked by family dog dies

Officials said a dog belonging to a neighbor got loose and attacked the girl.

The little girl was chased around her home before she was bitten, deputies said. The girl suffered cuts and more than 20 puncture wounds, according to officials.

Eventually, the owner of the dog managed to get control of the dog and the attack stopped.

The girl, whose age was not available, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.

Officers picked up the dog and took it to the Lee County Animal Shelter. The dog will stay there for 10 days for observation, according to authorities.

The incident is still under investigation.

So far, no charges have been filed. The names of the victim and dog owner were not available.

