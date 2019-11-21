RALEIGH, N.C. — Two North Carolina turkeys won't get gobbled on Thanksgiving thanks to a pardon by Governor Roy Cooper.

Cooper pardoned Orville and Wilbur, two 45-pound toms from Toy Farms in Clinton, N.C., during the second annual turkey pardon at the executive mansion.

The birds will live out their days at a family farm in Fuquay-Varina, where they will join chickens, peacocks, goats, pigs and calves.

“Last year set a high bar for how many Thanksgiving-related dad jokes I could make, and many folks told me I couldn’t possibly top it. To that I say, ‘I cran and I berry well will,’” Gov. Cooper said. “But beyond the jokes, Thanksgiving provides an opportunity to reflect on the many things we have to be thankful for – and I’m grateful to our first responders, educators, military service-members and dedicated public servants working every day to make North Carolina safer and more prosperous.”

