NC Gov. Cooper to discuss mask guidance Thursday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will discuss mask guidance Thursday as more school districts make decisions on mandates for students.

It comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently made changes to its school safety guidelines last week. The updated guidelines to the Strong Schools NC Public Health Toolkit, give school districts guidance for managing COVID-19 and masking recommendations. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said the new set of guidelines focuses on strategies most effective at this stage of the pandemic. That includes vaccines, boosters, testing and masking, and it no longer recommends individual contact tracing in K-12 schools.

Another recommendation includes students and staff no longer being required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive.

A new bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly would give parents the right to opt-out of student mask mandates for their children.

Senate Bill 671, announced by House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland County), will be heard Thursday by the House Education Committee. Moore said the bill was filed in response to North Carolina health officials not updating mask guidance last week as part of its updated COVID-19 toolkit for schools.