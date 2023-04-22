NC Governor race: more candidates look to throw their hats in the ring

Two people have officially made an announcement that they are running for NC Governor, and two other people plan to make an announcement soon.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Right now, Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican State Treasurer Dale Folwell are the only two in the race, but that will soon change.

It's expected that Lt. Governor Mark Robinson will make his announcement to run Saturday for North Carolina Governor.

In February, Robinson told WFMY News 2 that he's been preparing for the race.

"We've been gearing up for a number of months and the possibility is great that we are going to take that next step," Robinson said.

Robinson is holding a rally and making an announcement at 4 pm at the Ace Speedway in Elon.

He's not the only one looking to Raleigh.

Former Congressman Mark Walker is also expected to enter the race for the Republican nomination for governor in the coming weeks.

Walker issued the following statement:

"I am grateful for the many friends, colleagues, and officials from across the state who are encouraging me to run for governor. I appreciate everyone’s support, and I understand their desire to nominate a Republican who can hold up under the scrutiny a candidate for governor will undergo. Kelly and I are prayerfully listening and will make an announcement about our plans in the coming weeks."

Walker was a U.S. Representative for North Carolina's 6th congressional district from 2015 to 2021. He is a member of the Republican Party.

