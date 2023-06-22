$30,000 cash reward for information in a 2020 Homicide case

Greensboro police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Andrew Street in October 2020.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay an additional $5,000.00 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the murder of 30-year-old Leon Williams.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000, the total compensation is now up to $30,000.

On October 27, 2020, at 7:12 p.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Andrew Street.

Williams was found suffering a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2450, Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000, or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

