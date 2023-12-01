Governor Roy Cooper signs street takeover bill

The law will be effective December 1, 2023.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper just signed into law a new bill targeting so called street takeovers.

That's where people gather in a parking lot to watch cars do donuts and burnouts.

It's now illegal to participate or organize a street takeover.

First-time offenders will be fined at least a thousand dollars. Each additional violation within two years will be a felony.

In June, people in Davidson County shut down a parking lot for a street takeover.

Deputies are still looking into any possible charges, but they can't be charged under this law, because it doesn't start until December 1st.

