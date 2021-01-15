x
Gov. Roy Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed on Friday the additional call-ups beyond the 200 he agreed to mobilize for duty in the nation's capital.
25,000 National Guard troops have been called up for Covid-19 response

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another 100 North Carolina National Guard members are going to Washington to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week. 

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed on Friday the additional call-ups beyond the 200 he agreed to mobilize for duty in the nation's capital. 

At least 21,000 National Guard troops from dozens of states have agreed to assist with security in Washington in light of last week’s mob attack at the U.S. Capitol. 

Cooper also this week called up 350 guard members for duty in North Carolina. He cited security concerns in state capitals nationwide. 

