Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed on Friday the additional call-ups beyond the 200 he agreed to mobilize for duty in the nation's capital.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Another 100 North Carolina National Guard members are going to Washington to help with security leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office confirmed on Friday the additional call-ups beyond the 200 he agreed to mobilize for duty in the nation's capital.

At least 21,000 National Guard troops from dozens of states have agreed to assist with security in Washington in light of last week’s mob attack at the U.S. Capitol.