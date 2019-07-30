MURPHY, N.C. — A western North Carolina gun store is getting attention for a billboard mocking four U.S. congresswomen.

Cherokee Guns in Murphy has a pointed message for four U.S. representatives at odds with President Trump. The billboard features pictures of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan underneath a message stating 'The 4 Horsemen Cometh.' 'Cometh' is marked out and replaced by 'are idiots' in red. Below the photo, another message reads: 'Signed, the Deplorables.'

Cherokee Guns Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump...due to OVERWHELMING demand...... you may come by the shop (next week) and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER...simple...eat a piece of bacon...tell us you're voting for Trump in 2020...then get your limited edition bumper sticker!! (While supplies last!) Snowflakes and Liberals are not eligible...sorry...

Cherokee Guns shared a picture of the billboard on Facebook Sunday morning, spurring sharp reaction.

A Facebook group called 'Coalition to Stop Gun Violence' condemned the billboard, calling it 'dangerous' and part of threats that are 'driven by the President's racial rhetoric.'

On Monday, the store's page posted it would sell bumper stickers with the same graphic.

