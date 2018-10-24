The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket may have been sold in South Carolina, but that doesn't mean North Carolina was completely left out of the fun.

North Carolina had a pair of $1 Million wins in Tuesday's $1.6 billion jackpot drawing according to the state lottery website. The winning tickets were sold in Cary and Monroe.

Check your tickets folks! Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in N.C. for last night's #MegaMillions drawing. The tickets were sold at the @CircleKStores on Harrison Ave. in #Cary, and the Zoom Express on Skyway Dr. in #Monroe. Retweet to help us spread the news! pic.twitter.com/qt1A2i1OAp — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

The North Carolina winners matched five of the six winning numbers. "Your prizes are waiting for you!" read a tweet from the state lottery.

North Carolina had two $1 million wins in Tuesday's record #MegaMillions jackpot drawing. Congrats to winners who matched five of the six winning numbers. Your prizes are waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/q2z3OrchMO — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in South Carolina.

