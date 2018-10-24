The winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket may have been sold in South Carolina, but that doesn't mean North Carolina was completely left out of the fun.
RELATED | $1.6 billion Mega Millions winner in South Carolina
North Carolina had a pair of $1 Million wins in Tuesday's $1.6 billion jackpot drawing according to the state lottery website. The winning tickets were sold in Cary and Monroe.
The North Carolina winners matched five of the six winning numbers. "Your prizes are waiting for you!" read a tweet from the state lottery.
One Mega Millions ticket with all six numbers for Tuesday's jackpot was sold in South Carolina.
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users