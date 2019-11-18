DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, the NC Department of Transporation (NCDOT) confirmed N.C. 12 from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is still closed. NCDOT says those sections of the Outer Banks road are covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash. A nor'easter passed through the coastal area over the weekend.
Conditions remain poor on N.C. 12 and ocean overwash is continuing to inundate the road with water, DOT says. State highway crews are assessing impacts and continuing to clear the road of sand caused by dune breaches between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.
Officials are not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12. The last winds from this weekend’s strong storm are forecast to exit the coast sometime on Monday.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.