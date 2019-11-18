DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Monday, the NC Department of Transporation (NCDOT) confirmed N.C. 12 from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe is still closed. NCDOT says those sections of the Outer Banks road are covered with sand and water due to dune breaches and ocean overwash. A nor'easter passed through the coastal area over the weekend.

Conditions remain poor on N.C. 12 and ocean overwash is continuing to inundate the road with water, DOT says. State highway crews are assessing impacts and continuing to clear the road of sand caused by dune breaches between Rodanthe and Oregon Inlet.

RELATED: NC-12 on Outer Banks still closed, travel conditions remain poor, NCDOT says

Officials are not sure when it will be safe to reopen N.C. 12. The last winds from this weekend’s strong storm are forecast to exit the coast sometime on Monday.

PHOTOS | Nor'Easter Creates Problems on NC-12 Along NC Outer Banks

PHOTOS | Flooding, Overwash From Nor'Easter Closes NC-12 on NC Outer Banks NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter. NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter. NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding NC 12 on OBX still closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. NCDOT has seen no structural damage to NC 12, but say parts of the road are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding. NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter. NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter. NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter. NC 12 on OBX closed to travel due to unsafe conditions. Parts of highway are covered with sand and water from sound and ocean flooding from a nor'easter.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.