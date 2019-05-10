RALEIGH, N.C. — Not only can they issue a speeding ticket, but they can catch fly balls, steal bases, crowd the home plate, and hit home runs!

Congrats to the North Carolina Highway Patrol’s Women’s Softball team. For the first time, since they’ve been competing in the East Coast State Police Women’s Charity Softball Tournament, they came out on top taking home some major hardware.

Virginia State Police hosted the event that features 10 state police agencies. It was formed 18 years ago to bring Women in State Law Enforcement together to support charities in the community.

This year, the teams helped to raise more than $31,000 for Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing which helps veterans.

After ten years of competing, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol brought home the Championship trophy going 4-0 in tournament play and defeating Delaware State Police in the championship game.

