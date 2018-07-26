The North Carolina Highway Patrol's cruiser recently finished third in the 'America's Best Looking Cruiser Contest!'

RELATED | NC Highway Patrol Lip Sync Video: Man of Constant Sorrow

The high finish means North Carolina's cruiser is one of 13 that will be featured on the 2019 America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar. The contest was organized by the American Association of State Troopers and social media users could vote by liking their picture of the car on Facebook.

The NCHP chose Pilot Mountain as the backdrop for the cruiser photo in tribute to late trooper Samuel Bullard, who was stationed in Surry County. Bullard died in a crash in May on I-77.

RELATED | VOTE: NC Highway Patrol in Pursuit of 'Best-Looking Cruiser'; Photo Honors Trooper Bullard

The Kentucky state police cruiser won the contest and the Georgia state patrol finished second. Voting closed on Wednesday.

You can buy a calendar at www.statetroopers.org starting in September. Net proceeds sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Foundation that provides educational scholarship opportunities to dependents of AAST members.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY