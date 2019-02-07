We're on the verge of a holiday weekend and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is reminding everyone to keep it safe on the road and on the water.

A pair of campaigns involving the NCSHP and other agencies are telling drivers to look for extra checkpoints on the roadways during the July 4 weekend in North Carolina.

Operation Firecracker is a joint effort among state and local law enforcement agencies to crack down on impaired drivers. On the Road, On the Water, Don't Drink & Drive, a campaign from Highway Patrol and the Wildlife Resources Commission's Law Enforcement Divison, will place more DWI checkpoints near boating venues.

“As residents and visitors travel to and from our state, our members will be prepared to provide top-tier service and coverage on our roadways,” said Colonel Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “Loss of life at the hands of an impaired driver on North Carolina’s highways is unacceptable.”

Troopers will hold checkpoints and saturation patrols throughout the state.

During last year’s July Fourth weekend, Highway Patrol responded to 1,553 crashes. 15 of the crashes were deadly and 88 involved alcohol use.

