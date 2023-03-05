North Carolina House passes new abortion bill restrictions

Within the bill, there would be exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, and if the life of the mother is in danger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers passed Senate Bill 20, a bill that will ban abortion after 12 weeks of pregnancy while creating new restrictions.

The vote passed 71-46 on Wednesday night.

Lawmakers began voting Wednesday on a Republican package of abortion restrictions that would tighten North Carolina’s ban on the procedure as well as more requirements for pregnant women and physicians.

Within the bill, there would be exceptions for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, and if the life of the mother is in danger.

The bill also includes funding to expand childcare access, pay for teacher and state employee maternity and paternity leave, support foster care and children's homes, increase birth control access, and help parents complete community college.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.