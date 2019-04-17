The NC House passed a bill on Tuesday to give UNC System schools the option to sell beer and wine at athletic events.

House Bill 389 was introduced by NC House Majority Leader John Bell (R-Wayne) and NC Senate Majority Whip Rick Gunn (R-Alamance).

“By giving NC public universities the option to sell beer and wine at athletic events, this bill will improve safety and encourage local economic development,” said Rep. Bell.

House Bill 389 | Social Institutions | Society 1 A BILL TO BE ENTITLED 2 AN ACT TO AUTHORIZE PUBLIC COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES TO ALLOW 3 ALCOHOL SALES AT STADIUMS, ATHLETIC FACILITIES, AND ARENAS 4 LOCATED ON SCHOOL PROPERTY. 5 The General Assembly of North Carolina enacts: 6 SECTION 1. G.S. 18B-1006(a) reads as rewritten: 7 "(a) School and College Campuses.

The bill now moves to the NC Senate for consideration.

“With it already happening at private universities and within premium seating only at public schools, it simply makes sense to give all UNC System schools the choice to sell alcohol to legal-age fans – regardless if they can afford expensive seats.”

“I applaud the NC House and Leader Bell for passing this important bill and getting it one step closer to becoming law,” said Sen. Gunn. “I look forward to continuing this effort in the NC Senate to level the playing field of alcohol sales at athletic events for our public colleges and universities. This is a great economic move and a common sense measure that enhances the game day experience for college sports fans.

A report from the office of Rep. Bell says 14 out of 15 UNC system schools support the bill. The bill would allow the public schools to join private schools such as Duke and Wake Forest that already sell alcohol at games.