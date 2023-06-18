NC House Speaker Tim Moore being sued for alienation of affection

A Wake County man is claiming Moore had an affair with his wife for more than three years.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is facing a lawsuit. A former Apex Town Council Member accuses him of having an affair with his wife.

Scott Riley Lassiter claims that Speaker Moore had an “adulterous extramarital affair” with his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter.

The claim states the affair happened for more than three years and resulted in the “destruction” of Lassiter’s marriage with his wife.

Court records show that Lassiter is suing Speaker Moore under North Carolina's Alienation of Affection Law and blames Moore of causing the him and his wife in 2023.

The lawsuit states that Lassiter's wife went to dinner with Moore at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Raleigh on December 21, instead of going to a movie. After dinner, she went home with Moore and went to her home the next day.

Lassiter confronted his wife and she admitted to having an extramarital affair with Moore and feared ending the relationship would result in losing her job, according to the lawsuit.

Lassiter met with Moore on December 26, at Biscuitville on Western Boulevard in Raleigh to confront him about the affair. According to the lawsuit, Moore admitted to having a multi-year sexual relationship with Mrs. Lassiter.

Moore asked Lassiter if he could do anything for him, implying he could use the power as House Speaker in some way to help Lassiter, according to the lawsuit.

Lassiter is now seeking $200,000 in damages.

Speaker Moore responded to the lawsuit in a statement:

This is a baseless lawsuit from a troubled individual. We will vigorously defend this action and pursue all available legal remedies.

North Carolina is one of six states where you can sue the third party who ruined your marriage, but new legislation could abolish Alienation of Affection lawsuits forever.

North Carolina first recognized Alienation of Affection in Barbee v. Armstead in 1849. Two decades later, the Married Women's Property Act let women sue, too. A 2009 revision limited the statute of limitations to three years and specified the affair or interference must have started before the married couple legally separated.

