North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore lawsuit settled

An Apex Town Council member claimed Tim Moore had an affair with his wife for more than three years and has settled in court.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story from when WFMY News 2 first heard about the lawsuit.

The lawsuit against representative Tim Moore has been settled, according to the plaintiff's attorney.

A few weeks ago, a lawsuit alleged Moore was being sued by Scott Lassiter, a former town council member in Apex.

He sued Moore under the state's alienation of affection law. Lassiter accused Moore of enticing Lassiter's wife into an affair for more than three years.

The lawsuit alleged that Lassiter blames Moore for causing him and his wife to separate in 2023.

The lawsuit also stated that Lassiter's wife went to dinner with Moore at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Raleigh on December 21, instead of going to a movie. After dinner, the lawsuit stated she went home with Moore and went to her home the next day.

Lassiter confronted his wife and she admitted to having an extramarital affair with Moore and feared ending the relationship would result in losing her job, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated Lassiter met with Moore on December 26, at Biscuitville on Western Boulevard in Raleigh to confront him about the affair. According to the lawsuit, Moore admitted to having a multi-year sexual relationship with Mrs. Lassiter.

Moore asked Lassiter if he could do anything for him, implying he could use the power as House Speaker in some way to help Lassiter, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also stated Lassiter was seeking $200,000 in damages.

We have not learned what the settlement entails. We'll keep you updated when we learn more.

