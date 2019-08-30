RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has issued a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Friday that asks for support relief efforts and waives certain transportation restrictions ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The order will also help farmers harvest and transport crops quickly in preparation for possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

The state is also under the price gouging law ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

“As Hurricane Dorian approaches, North Carolina is under a state of emergency and our price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see a business taking advantage of this storm, let my office know so we can hold them accountable and protect you from price gougers.”

RELATED: TRACKING DORIAN: Latest Track, Models, and Outlook for the Carolinas

The has a strong statute against price gouging charging too much during a time of crisis. The statue is now in effect for the entire state.

RELATED: Is It Price Gouging? How To Know & What To Do About It.

State emergency officials are watching Hurricane Dorian closely. Gov. Cooper said you should be prepared for impacts from Dorian and future disasters.

“Hurricane Dorian tracking toward the coast of Florida is a timely reminder to get your emergency plans and supplies ready,” Governor Cooper said. “North Carolinians should make sure they are ready for this storm and for all types of emergencies and disasters.”

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Hurricane Dorian's eye has become more apparent, continues to strengthen

RELATED: 3 Things To Know About Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Here's what Hurricane Dorian looks like from space

RELATED: 'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Atlanta Motor Speedway Opens for Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

Prepare by taking time to:

Review your family’s emergency plan and know your evacuation routes.

Check your emergency supply kit, which should contain food, water, medicines, charging cords, batteries, and other essentials.

Make sure your insurance is up to date. Consider purchasing flood insurance if you do not have it since flood insurance policies do not take effect until 30 days after purchase.

RELATED: How to prepare for a hurricane before it arrives

RELATED: HURRICANE GUIDE | Be Storm Ready, Prepare Now, Safety And Other Vital Emergency Information

Just last year, North Carolina experienced many types of disasters, including Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, 20 tornado touchdowns, 184 flood incidents, 137 severe thunderstorms, landslides, and snowstorms.