Inmate found dead in a cell in Alamance Co., sheriff says

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell in Alamance County Thursday morning, according to deputies.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said detention officers were doing routine checks around the facility when an inmate asked to speak to someone.
That's when officers unlocked the two-person cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, 28 of Burlington not breathing.
Officers immediately began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived and said he died.
RELATED: WATCH: Davidson Co. holding press conference after Lexington police officer arrested on charges related to interactions with inmate
The North Carolina SBI was called to investigate the death.
The Medical Examiner also called to determine a cause of death.
Wheeler was booked into the Detention Center on Aug.10 by the Burlington Police Department for second-degree trespassing and resisting, delaying, and obstructing an officer.