Inmate found dead in a cell in Alamance Co., sheriff says

Detention officers found 28-year-old Demarius Montreal Wheeler not breathing in a jail cell.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate was found unresponsive in a jail cell in Alamance County Thursday morning, according to deputies.

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said detention officers were doing routine checks around the facility when an inmate asked to speak to someone.

That's when officers unlocked the two-person cell and found Demarius Montreal Wheeler, 28 of Burlington not breathing.

Officers immediately began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived and said he died.

The North Carolina SBI was called to investigate the death.

The Medical Examiner also called to determine a cause of death.