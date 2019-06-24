MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. — Two people, including a judge in western North Carolina, are hospitalized after a lightning strike on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

A family member told WNCN the incident happened during a micro-burst Saturday at 1:50 pm.

The pair was with a group of Boy Scouts in a parking lot along the parkway between Maggie Valley and Cherokee.

The two adults hit were about a foot away from the blast crater, which was about 3-feet deep.

His brother David tells WNCN that Roy Wijewickrama is in intensive care after suffering serious injuries that include third-degree burns.

Wijewickrama, a district court judge in Haywood County, is currently being treated at Mission Hospital in Asheville but is expected to recover.

No Boy Scouts were hurt.