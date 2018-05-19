GOLDSBORO, N.C.--The Wayne County judge who was found unresponsive in a courthouse stairwell earlier in May and was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill died on Thursday, court officials confirmed.

Chief District Court Judge R. Les Turner was found unresponsive by a bailiff on May 10 after falling down in a stairwell, court officials said. The judge was transported to UNC Hospital where he was being cared for until his death.

Turner served as a district court judge in Judicial District 8 beginning in 2000. He was appointed as the chief district court judge in March. Judicial District 8 serves Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties.

Turner was a graduate of East Carolina University and earned his law degree from Campbell School of Law, according to his office.

Chief Justice Mark Martin will appoint judges to fill Turner's role until a permanent judge can be named.

