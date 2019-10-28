GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former U.S. Senator Kay Hagan has died at the age of 66. Lawmakers across the state are remembering her and the impact she had on North Carolina.

Senator Burr said in part, “Kay dedicated much of her life to serving North Carolina, and she will be remembered for her tireless work on behalf of the home and people she loved.”

Other lawmakers describe her as fierce, dedicated, loyal, passionate, and determined among many other kind words as they continue to remember her.

Several lawmakers are beginning to share their condolences regarding her death.

Governor Cooper released the following statement:

Kristin and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our dear friend Senator Kay Hagan. I’ve known Kay since our days in the legislature together. Kay was a fierce advocate for North Carolina, and she represented our state with courage and grace her entire career. She made it a mission to inspire young people - especially young girls - to enter public service, and she served as a role model to so many. North Carolina is mourning one of our best today.

Senator Tillis released the following statement:

Susan and I are absolutely heartbroken by Senator Kay Hagan’s sudden passing and we extend our condolences and prayers to her loving family and many friends. We join all North Carolinians in remembering her dedicated and distinguished record of public service to our state and nation.

Senator Burr released the following statement:

Brooke and I are deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely loss of Kay Hagan. Kay dedicated much of her life to serving North Carolina, and she will be remembered for her tireless work on behalf of the home and the people she loved. In our time as Senate colleagues, we worked across the aisle together frequently on issues that we both knew would determine what type of country our children would inherit, from conservation to our common defense. She tackled everything she did with a passion and a sense of humor that will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted the following about Hagan's death:

Representative Mark Walker released the following statement:

“My heart goes out to Chip Hagan and the entire Hagan family in the passing of Kay. Sen. Hagan was dedicated to serving North Carolinians and especially to the men and women of the Armed Forces in America’s most military-friendly state. Chip has exemplified the devotion, love and care that every husband should aspire to.”

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) released a statement:

“Senator Hagan represented the very best of North Carolina both as a committed public servant and an accomplished executive in the private sector,” Speaker Moore said.

“Her tragic death is a shock to the citizens she served faithfully in the General Assembly and the U.S. Congress. I join millions of her fellow North Carolinians remembering her immense contribution to our state and sending her family our deepest condolences during this tragic time.”

North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley released the following statement:



"We are saddened to learn about the passing of former Senator Kay Hagan. Mrs. Hagan served her state admirably, advocating for its citizens in the state legislature and the United States Senate. She remains in our thoughts, and our sincerest condolences go out to her husband Chip and her family during this difficult time."

During her time on Capitol Hill, Hagan was a champion of the Affordable Care Act as well as efforts to release documents pertaining to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

Hagan's family said she passed away Monday morning at her home in Greensboro. Hagan was hospitalized in December 2016 after contracting encephalitis - a tick-borne illness that caused brain inflammation that made it difficult for her to speak and walk.

Hagan is survived by her husband Chip Hagan, and children Jeanette Hagan, Tilden Hagan, and Carrie Hagan Stewart.

