RALEIGH, N.C. — Many North Carolina lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran.

President Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday following the Iranian attack on two airbases that house U.S. troops. No Americans or Iraqis were killed in the attack.

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) issued the following statement:

“President Trump made the right decision to order the drone strike eliminating Qasem Soleimani, ridding the world of a murderous terrorist leader and resulting in a strategic American victory. The President’s bold decision and strong leadership sent a clear message to Iranian leaders that their continued aggression against American servicemembers and civilians will result in real consequences. The strike on Soleimani acted as a deterrent to de-escalated the situation, an outcome all Americans should embrace.”

U.S. Representative Mark Walker (R-N.C.) released this statement after the initial reports of Iran attacking two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces:



“Iran is already directly responsible for the death of more than 600 men and women of the United States military. I am grateful that number didn't increase tonight. Terrorism supporters Khamenei and Rouhani should be thankful as well. The best way America responds to terrorism is not with war, but strength founded in national unity. For those who have spent the last three years screaming 'country over party,' it's time to put your country over Iran."

