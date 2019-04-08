GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and other North Carolina lawmakers commented on the recent Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas mass shootings.

Nine people were killed in the Dayton shooting including the gunman's sister.

The gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was killed by police shortly after the shooting which took place on an entertainment district in Dayton.

It was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: In 30 seconds, Dayton gunman killed 9 before police killed him

The other took place in El Paso Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Crusius, 21, killed 20 people and injured two dozen more in a shopping area packed with as many as 3,000 people during the busy back-to-school season.

RELATED: El Paso shooting suspect booked on capital murder charges