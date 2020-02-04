GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know's sources at the General Assembly in Raleigh say in order to help the economy right now some lawmakers are looking at reopening outdoor dining on resturant patios. The catch is that folks would have to be sat at least six feet away from each other. To be clear: this is just one of many ideas being thrown around right now. Political experts say it probably has little chance of becoming reality statewide.

We also spoke with a lot of resturant workers who said it's tough for them right now, but they would rather stay at home and be done with this faster than reopen with these half messures.

People on Facebook had some strong opinions about this too when we posted the idea from lawmakers.

Curtis wrote: "I would definitely go along with that." But everyone else seemed to dislike the idea.

Aric said "Great concept, but we all know the general public is too stupid to abide by common sense."

Tracey writes: "It's a terrible idea. If we reopen businesses too soon, the virus will spread even more. Everyone needs to stay home."

Nick simply put four facepalm emojis.

Again right now, the idea of reopening outdoor dining is just that, an idea. Talk among some lawmakers who are trying to find a way to help our economy. If you have another idea for them, let us know. We'd love to pass it on. Just search for WatchDogBen on Facebook.

