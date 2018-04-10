BENSON, N.C. -- A Benson lawyer died of a cardiac event following complications of the flu, according to the Levinson & Axford law firm.

Related: 5 Things To Know About Flu Vaccines This Year

Scarlett VanStory Levinson died Oct. 2 at the age of 29.

Levinson & Axford said she was a partner of the firm and was "remarkable for her generosity, wit, and big heart."

Related: 2nd Wave Of Flu Virus B Has Started; Could Be More Severe For Children: CDC

Details about a funeral or memorial service will be released at a later date.

Related: 18 Flu Deaths Reported Last Week in NC

Flu season started at the beginning of October in North Carolina.

By October 3, there was already one reported flu death according to public health officials in Buncombe County.

They wouldn't say if it was a man or woman, but they did say it was an elderly patient with prior medical issues.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved