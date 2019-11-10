ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A day they will never forget, the Rowan County All-Stars, Little League Softball World Series Champions, are visiting the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports the team left for Washington D.C. from the Statesville Regional Airport on Friday morning on a charter plane donated by Victory Air.

The team will be enjoying a full day of sightseeing and an exclusive visit to the Oval Office!

After the team won the championship in August, their U.S. Representatives helped to secure them an invitation from the White House.

WBTV reports the team's next hurdle was to find a way to get to D.C. Bob Thomson with Victory Air was able to fill that void.

“That’s just the kind of corporate citizen they are,” said John Ferguson, Statesville Regional Airport Manager, about Victory Air. “We are fortunate to have them in our community.”

North Carolina Representative Ted Budd twitted about the little leagues visit via twitter. “So great to have the Rowan County Little League Softball champs come to Washington! Hope you all have an awesome time in our nation's Capital today.”

Enjoy lades, you deserve it!

: Here's What We Know About N'denezsia Lancaster Who's Wanted In Amber Alert Abduction Case

: Jane Fonda arrested on steps of US Capitol Building protesting climate change

: Burlington Police Looking For Man In Connection To Walmart Parking Lot Stabbing

: REUNION VIDEO: 'Mommy, I Want To Go Home' Abducted 3-Year-Old Found Safe, Out of the Hospital

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users