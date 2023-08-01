NC Lottery debuts Carolina Panthers scratch-off; prizes include season tickets, up to $200k

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC Education Lottery and the Carolina Panthers have teamed up once again to give people the chance to win prizes through scratch-off tickets.
The $5 Carolina Panthers scratch-off game ticket was revealed on Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium. Over $22 million in prizes are offered with five top prizes of $200,000 up for grabs.
Second-chance drawings will be available for fans to have the chance to win VIP game day experiences.
NC Education Lottery will give away 19 Panthers-related prizes, including Carolina Panthers Vault Game tickets, Champions Village Game Day Experience, and a season ticket pass for the Vault. The Vault is a Panthers package that offers field-side seating, a lounge area, VIP parking, and more.
“Today, the Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to offer Panthers fans the opportunity to purchase a Carolina Panthers branded scratch-off ticket for the first time since 2020,” Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers team president, said.
This is the third time the Panthers have partnered with NC Education Lottery. Similar scratch-off games were held in 2016 and 2020.
Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
