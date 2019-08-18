GREENSBORO, N.C. — LaMonte Armstrong, wrongfully convicted of murder and then released after 17 years in prison, has died, according to a social media post from the Duke University School of Law organization that helped win the case proving his innocence.

"It is with sadness that we say goodbye to LaMonte Armstrong. LA now rests among the angels. He had a big heart and smile that filled a room," the Duke Innocence Project tweeted Friday.

The 69-year-old Armstrong's cause of death was not shared by the organization.

"He did not waste a minute of his freedom. He got a job a week after his release, went back to school, and made friends everywhere he went," the Duke Innocence Project added in another Tweet.

In 2012, Armstrong was exonerated of a 1988 murder after a new investigation revealed he was innocent. Armstrong, a former Greensboro resident, worked to help other former inmates after his release.

Armstrong went on in 2016 to receive $6,420,000 from a legal settlement with the City of Greensboro related to his wrongful conviction.

In 2013, Armstrong received a Pardon of Innocence from Governor Pat McCrory. He also received a monetary award to a state statute from the State of North Carolina.

WFMY News 2 spoke with Armstrong about his life and work in 2016.

"I’m innocent. God knows I’m innocent," Armstrong told WFMY in 2016. "The people that, the prosecutor, that put me away, they know I’m innocent. But they also know that I know that they know."

Healing Justice, an organization that Armstrong helped create, shared its condolences in a Facebook post.

"He was a brave and beautiful man who will be missed by many," the organization wrote on Friday. "Healing Justice is deeply saddened to lose our good friend and colleague, Lamonte Armstrong, who passed away yesterday."

A celebration of life service will take place Aug. 20 at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Burlington, according to a Facebook post by Dudley Alumni Association, Inc.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users