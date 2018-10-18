YANCEYVILLE, NC (WFMY) - An Efland man was arrested and charged with 16 felonies on Tuesday after the Caswell County Sheriff's Office seized guns, ammunition, cocaine and heroin connected to him.

Randy Evans Jr. was charged with:

9 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana

1 count of Felony Possession of Marijuana

1 count of Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

1 count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture Sell/Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance

1 count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell/Deliver Heroin

2 counts of Trafficking in Cocaine

Photos provided by the Caswell County Sheriff's Office show a K-9 with numerous seized weapons, drugs and money. No further information was provided.

Evans Jr., 29, was placed in the Caswell County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond with an Oct. 24 court date.

