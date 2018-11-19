GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - A Chapel Hill man was arrested Sunday after racing on a highway and reaching speeds of 157 mph during a pursuit, according to Goldsboro police.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were notified of several vehicles racing on U.S. Route 70 and driving in a careless and reckless manner. Multiple officers began patrolling the area of U.S. 70, N. Spence Avenue and N. Berkeley Boulevard in an attempt to find the vehicles, police said.

RELATED | Families Fed Up With High Speed Street Racing

At around 12:45 a.m., a group of sports cars were found exiting N. Spence Avenue and merging on to U.S. 70 westbound. Two of the cars lined up side-by-side along the road and began racing westbound towards Wayne Memorial Drive, police said. Officers attempted to stop the cars, but a black 2000 Chevrolet Camaro SS did not stop and fled from police, authorities said.

Officers began a pursuit along U.S. 70 westbound to the area of W. Grantham Street where they decided to stop the pursuit due to high speeds and danger to officers and the public, police said.

Although they ended the chase, police were able to keep the Camaro in sight. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office assisted Goldsboro police by using a tire deflation device on U.S. 70 near Capps Bridge Road, police said. The Camaro drove over the device and came to a stop on Cornwallis Road in Johnston County, police said.

The driver, Mark Allen Crabtree, 29, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony fleeing to elude by Goldsboro police. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office charged him with damage to property related to the tire deflation device they used. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted police and charged Crabtree with speeding — 157 mph in a 55 mph zone — and careless and reckless driving.

Crabtree was given a $3,000 secured bond and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center. According to arrest records, Allen has since bonded out.

His first appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Crabtree's Camaro was seized in accordance with North Carolina's "Run and Done" statutes, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident in order to find and charge the others involved in the race.

© Exclusive to WFMY